South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Bamberg County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Bamberg County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Bamberg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Denmark-Olar High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
