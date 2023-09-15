South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Barnwell County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Barnwell County, South Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Denmark-Olar High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnwell High School at Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.