If you reside in Berkeley County, South Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lee Academy at St Johns Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Moncks Corner, SC

Moncks Corner, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carolina Forest High School at Stratford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Timberland High School at Hanahan High School