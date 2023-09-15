South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Charleston County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Charleston County, South Carolina this week, we've got the information here.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
St. John's High School at Scott's Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Summerton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
