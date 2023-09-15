South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Cherokee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Cherokee County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Cherokee County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northwestern High School at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesterfield High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blacksburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
