South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Dorchester County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Dorchester County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hilton Head Christian Academy at Northwood Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumter High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
