South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Edgefield County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Edgefield County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Edgefield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Laurens Academy at Wardlaw Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Johnston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
