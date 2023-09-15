South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Laurens County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Laurens County, South Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chapman High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clinton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laurens Academy at Wardlaw Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Johnston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.