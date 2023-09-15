Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Laurens County, South Carolina this week.

Laurens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Chapman High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clinton, SC

Clinton, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Laurens Academy at Wardlaw Academy