South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Richland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Richland County, South Carolina this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Midland Valley High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irmo High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.