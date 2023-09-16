Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) are heavy 24.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Clemson Tigers (1-1). The game has a point total set at 51.5.
Clemson is totaling 36.5 points per game on offense (38th in the FBS), and ranks 64th on defense with 22.5 points allowed per game. Florida Atlantic ranks 101st with 339 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 75th with 357.5 total yards allowed per game on defense.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Clemson
|-24.5
|-110
|-110
|51.5
|-110
|-110
|-2500
|+1100
Looking to place a bet on Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Week 3 ACC Betting Trends
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Louisville vs Indiana
- Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Syracuse vs Purdue
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Northwestern vs Duke
Clemson Betting Records & Stats
Bet on Clemson to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Clemson Stats Leaders
- D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 2,514 yards (179.6 per game), completing 62% of his throws, with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games last year.
- In addition, Uiagalelei ran for 554 yards and seven TDs.
- In 14 games, Will Shipley ran for 1,182 yards (84.4 per game) and 15 TDs.
- Shipley also had 38 receptions for 242 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Antonio Williams scored four TDs, catching 55 balls for 598 yards (42.7 per game).
- In 14 games, Phil Mafah rushed for 515 yards (36.8 per game) and four TDs.
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had two interceptions to go with 78 tackles, eight TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended last year.
- Barrett Carter had two interceptions to go with 65 tackles, seven TFL, 5.5 sacks, and two passes defended.
- In 14 games a season ago, Trenton Simpson registered 59 tackles, two TFL, and 2.5 sacks.
- On defense in 2022, K.J. Henry racked up 45 tackles, six TFL, and 3.5 sacks through 14 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.