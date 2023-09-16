The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) will look to upset the Clemson Tigers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the ACC +500 Bet $100 to win $500

