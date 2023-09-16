Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) will look to upset the Clemson Tigers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-24)
|52.5
|-2500
|+1100
|DraftKings
|Clemson (-24)
|52
|-2400
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-24.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
Clemson 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the ACC
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
