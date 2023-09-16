The Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) visit the Furman Paladins (1-1) at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kennesaw State is totaling 364.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 43rd in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Owls rank 55th, giving up 357 yards per game. With 353.5 total yards per game on offense, Furman ranks 48th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 85th, giving up 431 total yards per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Furman vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Furman vs. Kennesaw State Key Statistics

Furman Kennesaw State 353.5 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (48th) 431 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (53rd) 137 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.5 (48th) 216.5 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215 (46th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 301 passing yards (150.5 per game) while completing 56.9% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 57 yards (28.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

Dominic Roberto is his team's leading rusher with 27 carries for 79 yards, or 39.5 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Kyndel Dean has collected six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 107 (53.5 yards per game). He's been targeted seven times.

Joshua Harris has totaled 82 receiving yards (41 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Ben Ferguson's six targets have resulted in three catches for 73 yards.

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy leads Kennesaw State with 400 yards (200 ypg) on 24-of-34 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 122 rushing yards on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Michael Benefield has been handed the ball 14 times this year and racked up 53 yards (26.5 per game).

Gabriel Benyard's team-leading 123 yards as a receiver have come on three catches (out of three targets) with one touchdown.

Carson Kent has caught five passes for 75 yards (37.5 yards per game) this year.

Blake Bohannon has compiled two receptions for 66 yards, an average of 33 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kennesaw State or Furman gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.