The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1) host the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Oklahoma has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (sixth-best with 50.5 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 5.5 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Tulsa is posting 417.5 total yards per contest (55th-ranked). It ranks 103rd in the FBS on defense (407.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Oklahoma Tulsa 503.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.5 (70th) 287.5 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.5 (92nd) 204.5 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.0 (26th) 299.0 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (94th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 484 yards (242.0 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 77.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 35 rushing yards on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tawee Walker has 161 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

Marcus Major has racked up 70 yards on 17 attempts, scoring one time.

Andrel Anthony's leads his squad with 142 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 12 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Drake Stoops has put together a 73-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in six passes on eight targets.

Nic Anderson has been the target of two passes and hauled in two receptions for 68 yards, an average of 34.0 yards per contest.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has 298 passing yards, or 149.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.9% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Ford, has carried the ball 34 times for 177 yards (88.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Anthony Watkins has totaled 120 yards on 20 carries.

Marquis Shoulders has hauled in 155 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Devan Williams has put together a 77-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on nine targets.

Braylin Presley's three receptions (on six targets) have netted him 54 yards (27.0 ypg).

