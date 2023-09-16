The Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) visit the Wofford Terriers (0-2) at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wofford has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 10th-worst with 141 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 88th in the FCS (436.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Presbyterian is generating 365 total yards per game (40th-ranked). It ranks 27th in the FCS defensively (242 total yards given up per game).

Presbyterian vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Presbyterian vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Presbyterian Wofford 365 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 141 (118th) 242 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.5 (80th) 162 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 51 (116th) 203 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 90 (112th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 339 yards on 25-of-44 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 149 yards and one rushing touchdown.

JB Seay has piled up 49 yards (on 16 attempts) with one touchdown.

Dominic Kibby paces his squad with 133 receiving yards on seven catches with two touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry has racked up 93 receiving yards (46.5 yards per game) on five receptions.

Worth Warner has racked up 70 reciving yards (35 ypg) this season.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Bryce Corriston has 180 yards passing for Wofford, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns this season.

Ryan Ingram has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 63 yards on the ground.

J.T. Smith Jr. has carried the ball eight times for 40 yards (20 per game).

Tyler Parker's 75 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted one times and has collected one receptions and one touchdown.

Alec Holt has caught five passes for 38 yards (19 yards per game) this year.

Kyle Watkins has compiled four catches for 26 yards, an average of 13 yards per game.

