In the matchup between the Wofford Terriers and Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Terriers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Presbyterian vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wofford (-29.5) 40.0 Wofford 35, Presbyterian 5

Week 3 Pioneer League Predictions

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.

In Blue Hose games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have won once against the spread this year.

Blue Hose vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 6.5 34.0 -- -- 6.5 34.0 Presbyterian 29.0 29.0 48.0 17.0 10.0 41.0

