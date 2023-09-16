Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we roll into Week 3 of the college football season, there are 13 games involving teams from the Big 12 on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|LIU Post Pioneers at Baylor Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Kansas State Wildcats at Missouri Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Iowa State Cyclones at Ohio Bobcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Villanova Wildcats at UCF Knights
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tarleton State Texans at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pittsburgh Panthers at West Virginia Mountaineers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Longhorns
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|LHN
|TCU Horned Frogs at Houston Cougars
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
