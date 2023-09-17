Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +20000, the Carolina Panthers have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 17.
Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Carolina Betting Insights
- Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight Panthers games hit the over.
- While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).
- Last season the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they had only two road victories.
- When favored, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.
- In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Panthers Impact Players
- On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year for the Eagles.
- In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.
- In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).
- Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 14 games.
- On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped lead the way with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.
2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Falcons
|L 24-10
|+5000
|2
|September 18
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|9
|November 5
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 9
|@ Bears
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 26
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
