Division rivals New Orleans (1-0) and Carolina (0-1) will meet in a matchup of NFC South teams on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 39.5 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Saints against the Panthers is a perfect opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Panthers vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Panthers had the lead six times, were behind six times, and were knotted up five times.

The Panthers averaged 2.4 points on offense and gave up an average of 2.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the Saints were leading after the first quarter in eight games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in two games .

Offensively, New Orleans averaged 4.2 points in the first quarter (15th-ranked) last year. On the defensive side, it surrendered 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

The Panthers' offense averaged 6.3 points in the second quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they allowed seven points on average in the second quarter.

The Saints won the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and were knotted up three times in 17 games last season.

New Orleans averaged 6.1 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it gave up an average of 5.2 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Panthers won the third quarter six times, lost six times, and were knotted up five times.

In the third quarter last year, the Panthers averaged 3.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.1 points on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Saints won the third quarter in six games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last year, New Orleans averaged 4.6 points on offense (17th-ranked). On defense, it allowed an average of 3.4 points (sixth-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Panthers won the fourth quarter in seven games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in one game.

On offense, the Panthers averaged 7.6 points in the fourth quarter (fourth-ranked) last season. They gave up 8.3 points on average in the fourth quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Saints outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in 10 games, and they tied in that quarter in three games.

New Orleans averaged 5.7 points on offense in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, it surrendered an average of 7.1 points in the fourth quarter.

Panthers vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers led after the first half in seven games last year (5-2 in those contests), trailed after the first half in eight games (2-6), and were tied after the first half in two games (0-2).

In the first half last season, the Panthers averaged 8.6 points on offense (28th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.8 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

The Saints were winning nine times, trailed seven times, and were tied one time at the completion of the first half last season.

New Orleans averaged 10.4 points in the first half (19th-ranked) last season. Defensively, it surrendered 8.6 points on average in the first half (third-ranked).

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), lost the second half nine times (2-7), and tied the second half two times (2-0).

The Panthers' offense averaged 11.4 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 12.4 points on average in the second half.

The Saints lost the second half eight times and won the second half nine times in 17 games last year.

On offense, New Orleans averaged 10.3 points in the second half (17th-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 10.5 points on average in the second half (15th-ranked).

