Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (97-54) and the Philadelphia Phillies (82-69) squaring off at Truist Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET on September 20.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4) against the Phillies and Aaron Nola (12-9).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 136 times this season and won 89, or 65.4%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 75-32, a 70.1% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (875) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|L 9-6
|Bryce Elder vs Johnny Cueto
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|L 11-5
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|L 16-2
|Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 18
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
|September 19
|Phillies
|W 9-3
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 20
|Phillies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Trevor Williams
|September 23
|@ Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Max Fried vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
