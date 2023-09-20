When the Atlanta Braves (97-54) square off against the Philadelphia Phillies (82-69) at Truist Park on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:20 PM ET, Ozzie Albies will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +120 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Aaron Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.62 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 89 out of the 136 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 75-32 (70.1%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Braves went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have come away with 19 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win four times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

