Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Aiken County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Clinton High School at South Aiken High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Swansea High School at Midland Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Graniteville, SC

Graniteville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Strom Thurmond High School at North Augusta High School