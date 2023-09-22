The Atlanta Braves (98-55) visit the Washington Nationals (68-86) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-12) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (10-13) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will send Morton (14-12) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, a 2.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.423 in 29 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 29 starts this season.

Morton has 24 starts of five or more innings this season in 29 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 29 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 31st of the season. He is 10-13 with a 5.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

During 30 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.

Corbin is looking for his third straight quality start.

Corbin is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

In two of his 30 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.05), 45th in WHIP (1.468), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4).

Patrick Corbin vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.502) and ranks first in home runs hit (293) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1457 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 890 runs.

Corbin has a 6 ERA and a 3.333 WHIP against the Braves this season in three innings pitched, allowing a .412 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.