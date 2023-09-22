South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Jasper County, South Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Jasper County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Ridgeland Hardeeville High School at Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rowesville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Johns Christian Academy at Thomas Heyward Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ridgeland, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
