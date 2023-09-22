South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Laurens County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Laurens County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Clinton High School at South Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
