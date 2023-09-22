South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Lexington County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
W W King Academy at Richard Winn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Winnsboro, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swansea High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelion High School at Ninety Six High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ninety Six, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Knoll High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
