South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Sumter County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wilson Hall at First Baptist School of Charleston
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: James Island, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.