The Citadel Bulldogs (0-3) visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

South Carolina State ranks fifth-worst in scoring offense (7.7 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 97th with 36.3 points allowed per contest. Citadel has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks worst in points per game (3.3) this season and sixth-worst in points allowed per game (46).

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

Citadel vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics

Citadel South Carolina State 234 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 220 (108th) 508 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (117th) 145.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.7 (55th) 88.7 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 72.3 (128th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (4th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Dustin Fletcher has thrown for 201 yards (100.5 yards per game) while completing 69% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Cooper Wallace is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 163 yards, or 54.3 per game.

Johnny Crawford III has collected 78 yards (on 25 attempts).

Tyson Trottier has totaled one receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 75 (25 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times and has one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips has put together a 43-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on zero targets.

Tyler Cherry's one target has resulted in three grabs for 31 yards.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has 150 pass yards for South Carolina State, completing 45.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Jawarn Howell has 146 rushing yards on 32 carries.

Andre Washington Jr. has carried the ball 25 times for 90 yards (30 per game) and one touchdown.

Keshawn Toney's 80 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has registered eight receptions and one touchdown.

Jordan Smith has hauled in six receptions totaling 68 yards so far this campaign.

Richard Bailey has compiled four receptions for 39 yards, an average of 13 yards per game.

