The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) will face off against a fellow ACC foe, the Clemson Tigers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Seminoles favored to win by 2.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Clemson matchup.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-2.5) 55.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-2.5) 55.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Clemson vs. Florida State Betting Trends

  • Clemson has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • Florida State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000
To Win the ACC +375 Bet $100 to win $375

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.