Furman vs. Mercer Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
In the game between the Furman Paladins and Mercer Bears on Saturday, September 23 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Paladins to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Furman vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Furman (-2.2)
|52
|Furman 27, Mercer 25
Furman Betting Info (2023)
- The Paladins haven't won a game against the spread this year.
- One of the Paladins' one games this season has hit the over.
Mercer Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread last year.
- Last year, eight Bears games hit the over.
Paladins vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Furman
|32.3
|28.3
|45
|10
|26
|37.5
|Mercer
|24
|34
|48
|22
|7
|73
