Maryland vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
Big Ten action features the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) squaring off against the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Terrapins are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Maryland vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Maryland vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Maryland vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-7.5)
|53.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-7.5)
|53.5
|-310
|+245
Maryland vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Maryland has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Michigan State has covered twice in three games with a spread this year.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Maryland & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Maryland
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Michigan State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
