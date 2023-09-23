In the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Gamecocks to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (-6.5) Over (47.5) South Carolina 29, Mississippi State 20

Week 4 SEC Predictions

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

The Gamecocks have posted two wins against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 6.5-point favorites or more, South Carolina has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Gamecocks have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 9.3 fewer than the average total in this season's South Carolina contests.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulldogs based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

Mississippi State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or greater this year.

In Bulldogs three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Mississippi State games this year have averaged an over/under of 58 points, 10.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Gamecocks vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 26 25.3 47 21 14 24 Mississippi State 31 24 31 24 -- --

