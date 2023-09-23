A matchup of SEC teams features the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Carolina vs. Mississippi State matchup.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbia, South Carolina
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline
BetMGM South Carolina (-6.5) 49.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel South Carolina (-6.5) 49.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

  • South Carolina has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
  • Mississippi State has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.