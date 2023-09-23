Pac-12 opponents meet when the No. 8 Washington Huskies (3-0) and the California Golden Bears (2-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Washington has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (eighth-best with 46.7 points per game) and scoring defense (15th-best with 12 points allowed per game) this year. Cal ranks 44th in the FBS with 437.3 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by giving up only 280.7 total yards per contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game.

Washington vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Cal Key Statistics

Washington Cal 614.7 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.3 (59th) 327 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.7 (23rd) 121.3 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 242 (6th) 493.3 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.3 (101st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (1st)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 1,332 yards passing for Washington, completing 74.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and one interception this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 83 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Will Nixon has carried the ball 13 times for 82 yards (27.3 per game).

Rome Odunze has hauled in 22 receptions for 419 yards (139.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jalen McMillan has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 311 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Lynn Polk has a total of 300 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has compiled 319 yards on 68.1% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Jaydn Ott has rushed for 266 yards on 40 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Isaiah Ifanse has racked up 206 yards (on 36 carries) with four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has racked up 147 receiving yards on 16 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Trond Grizzell has collected 91 receiving yards (30.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Monroe Young has racked up 88 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) this season.

