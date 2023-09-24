Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. All of Sanders' stats can be found below.
Entering Week 3, Sanders has 32 carries for 115 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has seven receptions (11 targets) for 30 yards.
Miles Sanders Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Pectoral
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|32
|115
|0
|3.6
|11
|7
|30
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
