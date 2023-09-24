Panthers vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and the Carolina Panthers (0-2) play at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and Panthers can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Seahawks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|5.5
|42
|-250
|+200
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Panthers vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers played eight games last season that went over 42 combined points scored.
- Carolina's outings last year had a 41.2-point average over/under, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Panthers had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Panthers were underdogs in 13 games last season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.
- Carolina was 1-4 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.
Seattle Seahawks
- The Seahawks and their opponents went over 42 combined points in nine of 17 games last season.
- Seattle's outings last season had an average total of 45.4, 3.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Seahawks beat the spread seven times in 17 games last year.
- The Seahawks were favored on the moneyline six total times last season. They went 3-3 in those games.
- Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.
Seahawks vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Seahawks
|23.9
|9
|23.6
|25
|45.4
|9
|Panthers
|20.4
|20
|22
|19
|41.2
|8
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.2
|40.4
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22
|24.1
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|4-4-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-4
|0-3
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-6
|5-1
|2-5
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|44.8
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.9
|24.2
|25.8
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|3-6-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|6-5
|3-1
|3-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.