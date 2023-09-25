How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) go on the road to meet the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Bengals vs. Rams Insights (2022)
- The Bengals put up 3.5 more points per game (26.1) than the Rams surrendered (22.6) last year.
- Last year Los Angeles racked up just two fewer points per game (18.1) than Cincinnati surrendered (20.1).
- The Bengals averaged 360.5 yards per game last season, just 19.4 more than the 341.1 the Rams allowed per matchup.
- Los Angeles racked up 55.2 fewer yards per game (280.5) than Cincinnati allowed per matchup (335.7) last year.
- The Bengals rushed for 95.5 yards per game last year, 19.6 fewer than the 115.1 the Rams allowed per contest.
- Last year Los Angeles rushed for just 8.9 fewer yards (97.7) than Cincinnati allowed per contest (106.6).
- The Bengals turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer than the Rams forced turnovers (22).
- Los Angeles had 23 giveaways last year, while Cincinnati had 24 takeaways.
Bengals Home Performance (2022)
- The Bengals put up 28.7 points per game in home games (2.6 more than their overall average), and conceded 18 at home (2.1 less than overall).
- The Bengals racked up 407.9 yards per game at home (47.4 more than their overall average), and gave up 309.4 at home (26.3 less than overall).
- At home, Cincinnati racked up 284.7 passing yards per game and conceded 216.6. That's more than it gained overall (265), and less than it allowed (229.1).
- The Bengals accumulated 123.1 rushing yards per game at home (27.6 more than their overall average), and conceded 92.9 at home (13.7 less than overall).
- The Bengals converted 50.5% of third downs at home (4.4% higher than their overall average), and gave up 32.9% at home (6.7% lower than overall).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 24-3
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Baltimore
|L 27-24
|CBS
|9/25/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
Rams Away Performance (2022)
- The Rams' average points scored (13.8) and conceded (22.4) on the road a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 18.1 and 22.6, respectively.
- The Rams' average yards gained away from home (254.8) were lower than their overall average (280.5). But their average yards allowed on the road (369.1) were higher than overall (341.1).
- Los Angeles' average yards passing in away games (145.6) was lower than its overall average (182.8). And its average yards conceded away from home (251.5) was higher than overall (226).
- The Rams racked up 109.1 rushing yards per game in away games (11.4 more than their overall average), and gave up 117.6 in road games (2.5 more than overall).
- The Rams converted 33.7% of third downs in away games last year (5.6% lower than their overall average), and gave up 39.6% in road games (0.8% lower than overall).
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Seattle
|W 30-13
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|San Francisco
|L 30-23
|FOX
|9/25/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply.
