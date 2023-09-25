The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are considered 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, September 25, 2023 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). A point total of 46 has been set for this matchup.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Eagles can be found in this article before they take on the Buccaneers. The recent betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Eagles.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-4.5) 46 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eagles (-4.5) 46 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Philadelphia's record against the spread last year was 8-8-0.

Against the spread, as 4.5-point favorites or greater, the Eagles went 8-7 last year.

There were 10 Philadelphia games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

Against the spread, Tampa Bay was 4-12-1 last year.

The Buccaneers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

Last year, six of Tampa Bay's 17 games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.