After exiting in the round of 16 of the US Open in his previous tournament (losing to Ben Shelton), Tommy Paul will begin the China Open against Daniil Medvedev (in the round of 32). Paul is +4000 to win at National Tennis Center.

Paul at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Paul's Next Match

Paul will begin play at the China Open by meeting Medvedev in the round of 32 on Thursday, September 28 (at 12:30 AM ET).

Paul Stats

Paul came up short in his most recent match, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 against Shelton in the Round of 16 of the US Open on September 3, 2023.

The 26-year-old Paul is 42-24 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament title.

In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Paul is 31-14 in matches.

In his 66 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Paul has averaged 26.8 games.

Paul, in 45 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 26.3 games per match and won 54.2% of them.

Paul has won 26.5% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games over the past year.

Paul has been victorious in 80.9% of his service games on hard courts and 27.5% of his return games over the past year.

