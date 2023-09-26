Austin Riley vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.692 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
|Braves vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Cubs
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .283 with 30 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Riley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 109 games this season (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 54 of those games.
- In 35 games this season, he has gone deep (22.9%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Riley has an RBI in 60 of 153 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 81 times this season (52.9%), including 26 games with multiple runs (17.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|80
|.297
|AVG
|.271
|.365
|OBP
|.331
|.541
|SLG
|.503
|34
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|43
|RBI
|55
|80/28
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 30th of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks ninth, 1.179 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.