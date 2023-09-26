When the Atlanta Braves (100-56) go head to head against the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:20 PM ET, Austin Riley will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Braves have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (+115). The game's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.32 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 92, or 65.2%, of the 141 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have an 80-34 record (winning 70.2% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 4-5 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 45%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 15-12 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Cubs as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

