Cosenza versus Cremonese in a Italian Serie B Soccer match is a game to catch on a Tuesday soccer schedule that has plenty of compelling contests.

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Cosenza vs Cremonese

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray A.S.

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Venezia FC vs Palermo

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 2:25 PM ET

2:25 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Lille OSC vs Stade de Reims

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:55 PM ET

2:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Monmouth vs Princeton

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch International Women's Soccer: Canada vs Jamaica

League: International Women's Soccer

International Women's Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Hofstra vs Binghamton

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Indiana vs Michigan

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Copa Sudamericana Soccer: Corinthians vs Fortaleza

League: Copa Sudamericana Soccer

Copa Sudamericana Soccer Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

