How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves play Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 301 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-best .275 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (916 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.300).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Darius Vines (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Darius Vines
|Jameson Taillon
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Marcus Stroman
|9/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Trevor Williams
|9/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Jackson Rutledge
|10/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joan Adon
