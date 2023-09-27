The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .270 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

In 60.4% of his games this year (81 of 134), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Arcia has notched at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .267 AVG .273 .328 OBP .325 .418 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 33 RBI 31 52/19 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings