Ozzie Albies vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 30 doubles, four triples, 33 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .278.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 144 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has had an RBI in 58 games this season (40.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this season (52.8%), including 16 multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|76
|.254
|AVG
|.298
|.305
|OBP
|.353
|.470
|SLG
|.551
|28
|XBH
|39
|13
|HR
|20
|45
|RBI
|62
|49/19
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (10-8) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.