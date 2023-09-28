The Carolina Panthers right now have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +30000.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Panthers are 29th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+30000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Panthers were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +30000, which is the third-biggest change in the entire NFL.

The Panthers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.3%.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina has no wins against the spread this year.

The Panthers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Panthers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Panthers are totaling 299.3 yards per game offensively this year (21st in NFL), and they are surrendering 329.0 yards per game (13th) on defense.

The Panthers rank 24th in scoring offense (18.0 points per game) and 25th in scoring defense (27.0 points allowed per game) this season.

Panthers Impact Players

Adam Thielen has 20 catches for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Miles Sanders has rushed for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In the passing game, Sanders has scored zero times, with 12 receptions for 68 yards.

In one game, Andy Dalton has thrown for 361 yards (361.0 per game), with two TDs and zero INTs, completing 58.6%.

Bryce Young has thrown for 299 yards (149.5 per game), completing 59.2%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in two games.

In three games for the Panthers, Brian Burns has collected 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +40000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +40000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +5000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.