South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beaufort County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Beaufort County, South Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Beaufort County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Whale Branch High School at Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rowesville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaufort High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
