South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Berkeley County, South Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Summerville High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkeley High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
