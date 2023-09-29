South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Charleston County, South Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Woodland High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop England High School at Timberland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Stephen, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaufort High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
