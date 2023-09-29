South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Chesterfield County, South Carolina this week? We have what you need below.
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Central High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew Jackson High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scott's Branch High School at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
