Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Greenville County, South Carolina this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Southside Christian High School at Dixie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Due West, SC

Due West, SC Conference: 1A - Region 1

1A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenwood High School at Berea High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapman High School at Carolina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

J.L. Mann High School at Woodmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Piedmont, SC

Piedmont, SC Conference: 5A - Region 1

5A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greer High School at Laurens High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Laurens, SC

Laurens, SC Conference: 4A - Region 2

4A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Wade Hampton High School - Greenville